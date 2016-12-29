Fodbold, nyheder, transfers, livescore, resultater og tabeller · Privatlivspolitik  Privatlivspolitik
Bournemouths Francis-appel afvist

| Premier League | 6 kommentarer
Foto: Getty Images
Bournemouth har fået afvist deres appel af Simon Francis' udvisning mod Arsenal, og anføreren kommer til at sidde ude i tre kampe. 

Tirsdag blev Bournemouth-anfører Simon Francis udvist i kampen mod Arsenal. Bournemouth valgte dog efterfølgende at appellere udvisningen.

Det har de dog ikke fået noget ud af, da appellen er blevet afvist. Dermed kommer Francis til at sidde ude i de næste tre kampe for klubben.

Karantænen betyder, at manager Eddie Howe må se bort fra sin anfører til FA Cup-kampen mod Millwall, og Premier League-møderne med Hull og Watford.

Af Peter Miles
6 kommentarer

Zacha 19:02          
Det er jo helt sort!! Var kun til gult - max!
GF4life 19:05          
Hvor er linjen??
Nielssejr123 19:05          
Burde aldrig have været vist ud
TSchonbeck 19:24          
Der er absolut ingen rød tråd i det FA foretager sig?!
Drayton Park 19:40          
Linien fejler ikke noget. Den var til rødt. I følge Ref Watch på Sky Sports analyserer tidligere topdommer Dermot Gallagher hændelser. Her er hans analyse af Francis røde kort:

"Both West Ham and Bournemouth have appealed the cards but former referee Dermot Gallagher reckons only one of them has reason to be aggrieved.

Gallagher assessed both incidents on Sky Sports News HQ´s Ref Watch - as well as Fernandinho´s sending-off against Burnley - and explained what referees consider when deeming whether a tackle is deserving of a straight red...

MATCH: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal, Premier League

INCIDENT: Simon Francis was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with Bournemouth leading 3-2 with eight minutes remaining at the Vitality Stadium.

SCENARIO: The Bournemouth defender went over the ball and caught Ramsey in midfield with a scissor-like tackle

DERMOT´S VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: I think it is a red card. He has completely scissor tackled his legs and anybody who makes a tackle in that way runs the risk of being sent off. He is nowhere near the ball, he has gone over the ball with one foot and taken the player out, seriously endangering the safety of his opponent."

MATCH: West Ham 0-2 Man Utd, Premier League

INCIDENT: Sofiane Feghouli sent off for a first-half challenge on Phil Jones

SCENARIO: Feghouli takes a heavy touch and collides with Man Utd defender Jones. Referee Mike Dean issues a red card to the West Ham attacker

DERMOT´S VERDICT: Incorrect decision

DERMOT SAYS: I think it is a yellow card. What happens is Feghouli overruns the ball and lunges in. He doesn´t go out of control as such, he goes in for the ball and collides with Jones as Jones comes in from the other side. It was not as if Jones was there to take the impact, Jones came into his line and I think all those factors lead to a yellow card. The unfortunate thing is Mike has seen the end of it and the reaction and I think a lot of that has played on his mind. In fairness to him, he took his time. You can´t say it´s a knee-jerk reaction but when he´s computed it all he´s come to the decision it´s a red card. I think he will look at that today and think he got it wrong.

What I will say is I think Mike has been very unfairly criticised as a person because in the nine and a half years I have been off the Premier League, I think Mike Dean has made fewer errors than any other referee. The reason why we are talking about this error so much is because Mike Dean doesn´t make many.

MATCH: Man City 2-1 Burnley, Premier League

INCIDENT: Fernandinho´s red card

SCENARIO: Fernandinho receives his third red card in his last six appearances for a tackle on Burnley´s Johann Berg Gudmundsson


DERMOT´S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: We have talked about this for a few weeks, when players fly in two-footed, we have talked about players endangering the safety of their opponents and we have talked about players out of control, and I think those are the factors. If you look at Fernandinho´s tackle, all three boxes are ticked. He is out of control, he goes in two-footed and he can´t stop himself at the pace he´s going. He didn´t take the ball and he definitely took the man. Lee Mason has got no alternative than to give a red card and full credit to him, he´s taken the correct decision.

What constitutes a red card?

DERMOT´S VERDICT: All referees are instructed the same and given the same guidance. That doesn´t change. What does change and the difference is all the tackles are slightly different in their end result.

Is a player out of control? Is a player airborne? If the player is in the air, there´s a fair chance he is out of control. The thing with the Fernandinho tackle is the speed and intensity with which he´s gone in. He is going to seriously endanger the safety of his opponent.

That´s another key point - is he at risk of seriously endangering safety? Francis ticks that box and Feghouli doesn´t. Aaron Ramsey was in front of Francis and the defender has gone through him. The difference with Feghouli is he was travelling on a line and Jones came into his line.
vicham 20:26          
Det røde kort var helt på sin plads. Der er jo flere elementer, som Gallagher påpeger. Bare fordi han ikke kommer bragende ind i tacklingen, skal ikke overtrumfe tilstedeværelsen af de elementer.
Så det kan måske virke som hårdt dømt og en anden dommer havde måske skønnet det til gult, men der er intet at komme efter med det røde kort.
