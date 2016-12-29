Bournemouths Francis-appel afvist

Foto: Getty Images
Highlights: Arsenal hentede Bournemouth 3-0 føring!
Girouds overtidsscoring i Arsenals vanvidscomeback!
Lucas Perez-perle til 3-2 og Arsenal lugter point!
Sanchez dukker op på bagerste og reducerer for Arsenal!
Bellerin taber løbeduel! Fraser scorer for Bournemouth
Tirsdag blev Bournemouth-anfører Simon Francis udvist i kampen mod Arsenal. Bournemouth valgte dog efterfølgende at appellere udvisningen.
Det har de dog ikke fået noget ud af, da appellen er blevet afvist. Dermed kommer Francis til at sidde ude i de næste tre kampe for klubben.
Karantænen betyder, at manager Eddie Howe må se bort fra sin anfører til FA Cup-kampen mod Millwall, og Premier League-møderne med Hull og Watford.
6 kommentarer
"Both West Ham and Bournemouth have appealed the cards but former referee Dermot Gallagher reckons only one of them has reason to be aggrieved.
Gallagher assessed both incidents on Sky Sports News HQ´s Ref Watch - as well as Fernandinho´s sending-off against Burnley - and explained what referees consider when deeming whether a tackle is deserving of a straight red...
MATCH: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal, Premier League
INCIDENT: Simon Francis was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with Bournemouth leading 3-2 with eight minutes remaining at the Vitality Stadium.
SCENARIO: The Bournemouth defender went over the ball and caught Ramsey in midfield with a scissor-like tackle
DERMOT´S VERDICT: Right decision
DERMOT SAYS: I think it is a red card. He has completely scissor tackled his legs and anybody who makes a tackle in that way runs the risk of being sent off. He is nowhere near the ball, he has gone over the ball with one foot and taken the player out, seriously endangering the safety of his opponent."
MATCH: West Ham 0-2 Man Utd, Premier League
INCIDENT: Sofiane Feghouli sent off for a first-half challenge on Phil Jones
SCENARIO: Feghouli takes a heavy touch and collides with Man Utd defender Jones. Referee Mike Dean issues a red card to the West Ham attacker
DERMOT´S VERDICT: Incorrect decision
DERMOT SAYS: I think it is a yellow card. What happens is Feghouli overruns the ball and lunges in. He doesn´t go out of control as such, he goes in for the ball and collides with Jones as Jones comes in from the other side. It was not as if Jones was there to take the impact, Jones came into his line and I think all those factors lead to a yellow card. The unfortunate thing is Mike has seen the end of it and the reaction and I think a lot of that has played on his mind. In fairness to him, he took his time. You can´t say it´s a knee-jerk reaction but when he´s computed it all he´s come to the decision it´s a red card. I think he will look at that today and think he got it wrong.
Gary Neville was critical of referee Mike Dean after the sending off of West Ham´s Sofiane Feghouli for a challenge on Manchester United´s Phil Jones
Gary Neville was critical of referee Mike Dean after the sending off of West Ham´s Sofiane Feghouli for a challenge on Manchester United´s Phil Jones
What I will say is I think Mike has been very unfairly criticised as a person because in the nine and a half years I have been off the Premier League, I think Mike Dean has made fewer errors than any other referee. The reason why we are talking about this error so much is because Mike Dean doesn´t make many.
MATCH: Man City 2-1 Burnley, Premier League
INCIDENT: Fernandinho´s red card
SCENARIO: Fernandinho receives his third red card in his last six appearances for a tackle on Burnley´s Johann Berg Gudmundsson
DERMOT´S VERDICT: Correct decision
DERMOT SAYS: We have talked about this for a few weeks, when players fly in two-footed, we have talked about players endangering the safety of their opponents and we have talked about players out of control, and I think those are the factors. If you look at Fernandinho´s tackle, all three boxes are ticked. He is out of control, he goes in two-footed and he can´t stop himself at the pace he´s going. He didn´t take the ball and he definitely took the man. Lee Mason has got no alternative than to give a red card and full credit to him, he´s taken the correct decision.
What constitutes a red card?
DERMOT´S VERDICT: All referees are instructed the same and given the same guidance. That doesn´t change. What does change and the difference is all the tackles are slightly different in their end result.
Is a player out of control? Is a player airborne? If the player is in the air, there´s a fair chance he is out of control. The thing with the Fernandinho tackle is the speed and intensity with which he´s gone in. He is going to seriously endanger the safety of his opponent.
That´s another key point - is he at risk of seriously endangering safety? Francis ticks that box and Feghouli doesn´t. Aaron Ramsey was in front of Francis and the defender has gone through him. The difference with Feghouli is he was travelling on a line and Jones came into his line.
Så det kan måske virke som hårdt dømt og en anden dommer havde måske skønnet det til gult, men der er intet at komme efter med det røde kort.